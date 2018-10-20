Afghanistan extends election to Oct 21 due to chaos at polling stations

KABUL (REUTERS) - Voting in Afghanistan's parliamentary election will be extended to Sunday (Oct 21) in some constituencies after technical and organisational problems stopped voters from casting their ballot at some polling centres on Saturday, government officials said.

Mr Abdul Badi Sayad, chairman of the Independent Election Commission, said the voting process will continue till Sunday in those places where election officers or election material arrived late.

Confusion over biometric voter registration equipment, polling stations not opening on time, missing election materials and delays forcing lengthy waits angered voters on Saturday.