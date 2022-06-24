Afghanistan ends search for survivors of earthquake that killed 1,000

KABUL (REUTERS, AFP) - Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors of an earthquake that killed 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday (June 24), adding that supplies of medicine and other critical aid were inadequate.

Many survivors were without food, shelter and water as they waited in devastated villages for relief workers to reach them, with rain compounding their misery.

About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake in a remote area near the border with Pakistan, Mr Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, told Reuters.

"The search operation has finished, 1,000 are dead and the injured are around 2,000, both serious and superficial injuries," Mr Haqqani said.

He did not elaborate on why the search for survivors was being called off after some 48 hours. Survivors have been pulled from the rubble of other earthquakes after considerably more time.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck about 160km (100 miles) south-east of Kabul, in a region of arid mountains dotted with small settlements that has often been at the centre of Afghanistan's decades of war.

Poor communications and a lack of proper roads have hampered relief efforts in a country already grappling with a humanitarian crisis that has deteriorated since the Taliban took over last August.

Mr Haqqani said Afghanistan did not have enough critical supplies to treat the wounded.

"The health ministry does not have enough drugs, we need medical aid and other necessities because it's a big disaster," he said.

With entire villages levelled in some of the worst affected districts, survivors said they were even struggling to find equipment to bury their dead.

"There are no blankets, tents, there's no shelter. Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. There is literally nothing to eat," 21-year-old Zaitullah Ghurziwal told an AFP team that reached his village in hard-hit Paktika province.

Mr Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of information for the province, said heavy rain and floods were hampering efforts to reach those affected.

Communications have also been hit as the quake toppled mobile phone towers and power lines.

The earthquake struck areas already suffering the effects of heavy rain, causing rockfalls and mudslides that wiped out hamlets perched precariously on mountain slopes.

Save the Children said more than 118,000 children were impacted by the disaster. "Many children are now most likely without clean drinking water, food and a safe place to sleep," the international charity said.