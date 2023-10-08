Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes doubles to more than 2,000

Bodies were “taken to several places - military bases, hospitals,” Dr Danish said.

The quakes caused panic in Herat, resident Ms Naseema said on Saturday.

“People left their houses, we all are on the streets,” she wrote in a text message to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.

As night fell on Saturday in Sarboland village of Zinda Jan district, an AFP reporter saw dozens of homes ruined near the epicentre of the quakes, which shook the area for more than five hours.

Men shovelled through piles of crumbled masonry as women and children waited in the open, with gutted homes showing personal belongings flapping in the harsh wind.

“In the very first shake all the houses collapsed,” said 42-year-old Bashir Ahmad.

“Those who were inside the houses were buried,” he said. “There are families we have heard no news from.”

Deputy government spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Sunday, as the extent of the damage became clear, that “unfortunately, the casualties are practically very high”.

“We are waiting to see how the final figures will turn out,” he told AFP.

‘Everything turned to sand’

Mr Nek Mohammad told AFP he was at work when the first quake struck at around 11am on Saturday.

“We came home and saw that actually there was nothing left. Everything had turned to sand,” said the 32-year-old.

“So far, we have nothing. No blankets or anything else. We are here left out at night with our martyrs,” he said as darkness began to fall.

The World Health Organization said late on Saturday “the number of casualties is expected to rise as search and rescue operations are ongoing”.

In Herat city, residents fled their homes and schools, hospitals and offices evacuated when the first quake was felt. There were few reports of casualties in the metropolitan area, however.

Afghanistan is already suffering in the grip of a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Herat province is home to some 1.9 million people on the border with Iran.

The area has been hit by a years-long drought that has crippled many already hardscrabble agricultural communities.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless in June 2022 after a 5.9-magnitude quake – the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century – struck the impoverished eastern province of Paktika. REUTERS, AFP