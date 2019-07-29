Afghan VP candidate injured as Kabul blast kills two, wounds 25

KABUL (REUTERS) - A powerful explosion hit central Kabul on Sunday (July 28), wounding Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's running mate on the first day of official campaigning for a presidential election and killing at least two others, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came as officials have been looking ahead to an expected resumption of peace talks between the Taleban and US diplomats in the coming days.

At least 25 civilians were injured in the blast on a road near the private Ghalib University, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Immediately after the blast, gunmen stormed a nearby building belonging to vice-presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh's Afghan Green Trend Party.

Mr Saleh was wounded by shrapnel before being evacuated from the office.

Photographs shared by a government official showed Mr Saleh sitting in a garden with blood stains on his right arm, surrounded by security guards.

Afghan soldiers killed one gunman, but two others were still battling with Afghan forces in a four-storey building near the blast site, Mr Rahimi said, adding 40 civilians had been rescued.

The attack underscored the risks facing the presidential election, which is scheduled for Sept 28 but which has already been delayed twice this year.

Related Story Afghan vice-president Abdul Rashid Dostum survives Taleban attack

Related Story Taleban militants claim Kabul truck bomb attack, warn of more to follow

It follows chaotic parliamentary elections in October last year which were marred by violence and accusations of widespread fraud as well as serious organisational problems.

Full results of the October parliamentary election were only released in May, almost seven months after the ballot.

COMPLEX ATTACK

Mr Saleh, a former Afghan spy chief turned politician, is an uncompromising opponent of the Taleban and other hardline Islamist groups. He led the country's National Directorate of Security until 2010.

Mr Ghani, Mr Saleh and over a dozen other Afghan politicians, including Mr Hanif Atmar, another former intelligence chief and Mr Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former warlord in the anti-Soviet Mujahideen, launched their two-month presidential election campaign on Sunday.

The elections have become closely intertwined with the peace process although the Taleban's refusal to talk to the Afghan government, which it considers an illegitimate foreign-imposed regime has left Mr Ghani sidelined from the talks so far.

Mr Ghani said in a tweet: "My brother, true son of the Afghan soil and first VP candidate of my electoral team, Amrullah Saleh has survived a complex attack by enemies of the state. We are relieved and thank the almighty that the attack has failed."

Mr Saleh, a former close associate of slain anti-Soviet Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who commands strong support among Afghanistan's minority ethnic Tajiks, was not immediately available for comment.

No militant group has claimed responsibility, but both the Taleban and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters have carried out attacks in recent weeks in Kabul.

The Taleban oppose the election and in the past have attacked polling sites and warned civilians against taking part in polls funded by Western powers.

Last week, Kabul was hit by three consecutive bomb blasts claimed by ISIS and the Taliean, killing 11 people and injuring more than 40.