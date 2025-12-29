Afghan Taliban visit Bangladesh ahead of polls

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The South Asian nation of 170 million people – the vast majority Sunni Muslims – is preparing for the February election.

– Afghan Taliban officials have visited Bangladesh and met Islamist leaders who are seeking to increase their political influence ahead of the election due in February, Islamist officials in Dhaka said on Dec 29.

Mr Abu Sayem Khaled, president of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, told AFP that the visit by Mr Noor Ahmad Noor, director-general at Kabul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also sought to expand trade ties.

Mr Mamunul Haque, leader of the Islamist Khelafat-e-Majlis party, told AFP that Mr Noor had also visited his madrasah during a week-long visit to Bangladesh.

“It was a courtesy call, as we run one of the largest madrasahs in the country,” Mr Haque said. “He visited some other madrasahs as well.”

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has not commented. A Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Noor’s trip was “personal”.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people – the vast majority Sunni Muslims – is preparing for its first election since a mass uprising toppled the autocratic government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s largest and best-organised Islamist party, ideologically aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, is seeking a return to formal politics after years of bans and crackdowns under Hasina’s 15-year rule.

Hasina, blamed for widespread human rights abuses, took a hard line against Islamist movements and oversaw security operations against militants in which scores were killed and hundreds arrested.

The Taliban had longstanding links with the banned militant group Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh, some of whose members fought in Afghanistan against Soviet forces.

Leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam, an influential coalition of Islamic schools and Muslim organisations, visited Afghanistan in September.

Speaking to Dhaka’s Prothom Alo newspaper on their return, they said they appreciated what they saw as a “rule-based society” there.

Bangladesh – the world’s fourth-most populous Muslim-majority country – is home to diverse strands of Islamic practice, including a significant Sufi community often condemned by hard-line Islamists.

Bangladesh also has a small Shia community, while around 10 per cent of Bangladeshis are not Muslims – mainly Hindus, as well smaller groups of Christians. AFP







