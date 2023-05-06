Afghan foreign minister woos neighbours in rare visit abroad

ISLAMABAD - The foreign minister of Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which is not recognised by any other nation, held talks on Saturday with his counterparts from Pakistan and China during a rare visit abroad.

Mr Amir Khan Muttaqi is barred by international sanctions from leaving Afghanistan but was granted an exemption for a trip to Islamabad just days after the United Nations secretary-general again condemned the Taliban government’s curbs on women.

China and Pakistan are Afghanistan’s most important neighbours, with Beijing eyeing the vast untapped mineral resources that lie across their tiny shared border, and Islamabad wary of huge security risks along their much longer common frontier.

With the minister for commerce and industry in tow, the Afghan delegation was one of the most high-profile to travel abroad since the Taliban seized power in Aug 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces and collapse of the Western-backed government.

“The biggest significance of this summit is that at this moment, as we understand it, no regional economic future is possible without the stability of Afghanistan,” said Dr Maria Sultan, director general of the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute.

“It is also important that a formal relationship should be established, and this is only possible if there is working reconstruction of the diplomatic track,” she told AFP.

Officials said the one-day gathering was focused on how best to help Afghanistan improve security and enhance economic stability.

“Our message consistently to the Afghan authorities has been ‘help us help you’,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told media.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said both Beijing and Islamabad were “ready to actively support Afghanistan with its economic reconstruction”.

“We hope that the Taliban will embrace inclusive governance and moderate policies and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours,” he told reporters.

But, he warned, “it is important the Taliban take the security concerns of its neighbours seriously and take stronger measures to counter the various terrorist forces within Afghanistan”.

Mr Muttaqi’s visit comes amid a flurry of diplomacy about – but not involving – Afghanistan’s new rulers.