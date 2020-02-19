Afghan election loser Abdullah Abdullah contests results, announces own government

KABUL (AFP) - Afghan presidential election loser Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday (Feb 18) contested final results that declared his rival Ashraf Ghani the winner of last year's poll, vowing he would form his own parallel government.

"Our team, based on clean and biometric votes, is the victor and we declare our victory. The fraudsters are the shame of history and we announce our inclusive government," Abdullah said at a press conference in Kabul.

Earlier on Tuesday, Afghan election officials said final results showed he had won 39.52 per cent of last September's vote, while Ghani had taken 50.64 per cent.