Adani crisis: Modi's party has 'nothing to hide', says India home minister

MUMBAI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has “nothing to hide or be afraid of” on the controversy over Adani group, the home minister said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favouring the conglomerate attacked by a United States short seller.

Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the business house’s seven listed companies bearing his name have together lost about US$120 billion (S$159 billion) in market value since a Jan 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The Adani group has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Hindenburg.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment,” Mr Amit Shah, widely considered the most powerful politician in India after Mr Modi, told the ANI news agency.

“But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of,” Mr Shah added, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He denied allegations of crony capitalism and suggested the opposition to go to court if they had proof.

The Adani crisis has stalled Parliament, ignited street protests by the opposition, sparked off investigations by regulators and weighed on the broader markets in a challenge to Mr Modi ahead of a string of state elections in 2023 and general elections in 2024.

Rivals including the main opposition Congress party accuse Mr Modi and the BJP of longstanding ties to the apples-to-airports Adani group, going back nearly two decades to when Mr Modi was chief minister of the western state of Gujarat.

Mr Gautam Adani and Mr Shah also come from the same state.

Mr Modi’s immense popularity, however, appears intact for now, according to approval ratings.

Without referring to Mr Adani, Mr Modi told Parliament last week that the “blessings of 1.4 billion people in the country are my protective cover, and you can’t destroy it with lies and abuses”, as opposition lawmakers chanted “Adani, Adani”.

There was some respite for the Adani group on Tuesday as shares of its flagship company Adani Enterprises rose as much as 10 per cent after it reported a quarterly profit versus a loss a year ago on strong performance in its key coal trading division and airports business.

Adani Enterprises, which pulled a US$2.5 billion share sale earlier in February after the stock rout, reported a profit of 8.2 billion rupees (S$131.5 million) for the December quarter, compared with a loss of 116.3 million rupees a year before.

“Shares are reacting to the results and reversing some shorts that might have built up due to speculation,” said Mr Sameer Kalra, equity research analyst and founder of Target Investing, adding, however, that it will be the current quarter’s results that will be the one to watch.