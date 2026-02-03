Absence of proper toilets in Pakistan poses serious public health risk

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

ISLAMABAD – As cities swell and skylines thicken, urban planning has quietly become a matter of life and health.

City planning and policy decisions increasingly dictate how people breathe, move, and survive within the urban sprawl.

From walkable neighbourhoods and cycling infrastructure to accessible parks and green spaces, modern urban planning is increasingly framed as a public health intervention.

Efforts to curb air and water pollution through green infrastructure, wastewater management and hygiene facilities, alongside reducing vehicle emissions by promoting public transport, all sit at the heart of healthier cities.

Equally critical is the promise of equity: fair access to housing, healthcare and mobility for all residents, not just the privileged few.

Each of these pillars warrants scrutiny in its own right.

This article, however, narrows the lens to the provision of hygiene infrastructure and specifically examines the availability and condition of public toilets in Karachi’s market areas, where the absence of basic sanitation poses a serious public health risk.

Pakistan’s toilet crisis

Access to toilets is central to safe sanitation, which is fundamental to human health and dignity. This understanding has slowly gained global traction over the past two decades, beginning with the establishment of the World Toilet Organisation in 2001 and culminating in the United Nations’ recognition of World Toilet Day in 2013, observed annually on Nov 19.

Together, these milestones helped catalyse a broader shift in how cities approach public toilets. Long relegated to the margins of urban planning, public toilets have begun to enter mainstream policy conversations – a shift largely driven by efforts to break the silence surrounding sanitation and recognise toilets as essential urban infrastructure.

Despite this progress, the scale of the crisis remains staggering. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef, 3.4 billion people worldwide still lack access to safe toilets. As a result, drinking water sources are routinely contaminated with human waste, leading to the spread of preventable diseases.

Each day, nearly 1,000 children under the age of five die from illnesses linked to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene. Environmental damage is equally severe; lakes, rivers, and groundwater continue to be polluted due to insufficient sanitation infrastructure.

In Pakistan, the situation is particularly acute. An estimated 79 million people lack access to proper toilet facilities, per World Bank data. The crisis is most pronounced in rural areas, compounded by rapid population growth, weak infrastructure planning, recurring natural and man-made disasters, and shifting economic pressures. Open defecation contaminates groundwater and natural water sources, fostering bacteria and pathogens that make water unsafe for consumption.

Beyond public health, inadequate access to toilets has serious social and gendered implications. Limited or unsafe facilities disproportionately affect women, exposing them to harassment, abuse, and infection, while also forcing many to delay relieving themselves (behaviour that can result in severe medical complications).

The Covid-19 pandemic and the continued emergence of infectious diseases have further underscored the importance of functional public toilets as a basic prerequisite for healthy cities.

A private struggle in a public space

Karachi, a city that contributes substantially to Pakistan’s national economy, continues to function with a strikingly minimal presence of basic public amenities.

Among these, access to hygienic and dignified sanitation facilities remains severely limited. Embedding hygiene into dense urban environments requires deliberate planning aimed at providing a humane and convenient experience that can significantly enhance urban livability.

To examine this gap, a study was undertaken by the Department of Architecture and Planning at NED University, focusing on public toilet accessibility in Saddar, one of Karachi’s most prominent commercial localities.

Saddar is characterised by a diverse mix of retail and wholesale activity housed within buildings of varying sizes, ages, and typologies. Its vibrancy and chaos are driven by constant flows of shoppers, vendors, workers, and vehicles, resulting in exceptionally high pedestrian and traffic density throughout the day.

The study revealed deeply concerning deficiencies in sanitation infrastructure and access to public toilets. This issue remains largely invisible because visitors and passersby may not immediately feel the absence. But for those who spend long hours in these areas, such as workers, vendors, and shoppers who stay from morning till evening, the lack of clean or even functional toilets is a daily hardship. In Pakistan, the much-discussed global “toilet revolution” has yet to meaningfully materialise.

Five key blocks in Saddar, each representing zones of high commercial activity.

For analytical clarity, Saddar was divided into five key blocks, each representing zones of high public or commercial activity. Toilet facilities located in ancillary spaces, such as petrol pumps, were also documented. The research team comprised the author alongside three student interns: Faryal Raza, Ghulam Rasool Magsi, and Khadija.

Block 1: NED University’s city campus and surroundings

The first block, encompassing NED University’s city campus, includes public toilets located within institutional premises such as SM Arts and Commerce College, the National Museum, and People’s Square.

People’s Square, a pedestrianised public space, offers centrally located and reasonably maintained toilet facilities. However, these remain accessible only after 5pm, significantly limiting their utility during peak daytime hours.

Additional facilities are present near the mosque on Strachan Road, outside SM Arts and Commerce College. These are male-only and consist of three open WC stalls without doors and a single enclosed toilet. Such a layout not only raises sanitation concerns but also renders the facility entirely unusable for women.

Toilets at the National Museum, while clean and equipped with separate male and female sections, are semi-public (restricted to museum visitors or those visiting Burnes Garden), thereby limiting their role as truly public infrastructure.

Block 2: Lighthouse Market area

The Lighthouse Market area, one of Saddar’s busiest zones, is frequented by a constant stream of shoppers and vendors. Despite this, no formal public toilet facilities were identified, apart from those within a nearby mosque.

The mosque’s toilet complex includes several open WC stalls (without doors) and a limited number of enclosed units.

Low partition walls, lack of women-only facilities, and poor maintenance make these toilets unsuitable. Notably, these inadequately maintained facilities are fee-based. Given the scale of commercial activity in the area, the absence of accessible public toilets is a particularly alarming finding.

Block 3: High Court and Sindh Secretariat area

Block 3 comprises the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Sindh Secretariat precinct, catering primarily to government employees, legal professionals, and visitors.

Washrooms are available within the SHC premises near the entrance; however, these are semi-public and accessible only to authorised users.

While these facilities are well-maintained, offering gender segregation, privacy, wheelchair accessibility, and acceptable hygiene standards, they do not cater to the broader public. Nearby areas, such as the passport office, where large crowds queue daily, remain entirely devoid of public toilet facilities.

Block 4: Zainab Market and surrounding shopping complexes

The retail hub surrounding Zainab Market, Medina City Mall, Victoria Mall, and the Leather Market was identified as Block 4.

While toilets exist within these commercial buildings, their placement and design reveal that sanitation was treated as an afterthought. Facilities are typically located on upper floors, away from primary circulation areas, reducing visibility and accessibility.

Gender segregation is largely compromised, with minimal consideration for privacy or cultural norms. Circulation space within toilet areas is often restricted to the bare minimum (approximately 0.9m), making movement difficult and uncomfortable.

All documented stalls consisted of squatting WCs, with no alternatives for elderly users, people with disabilities, pregnant women, or children.

Medina City Mall contained the largest toilet complex, comprising 14 enclosed stalls and seven open toilets. However, only one toilet was designated for women, positioned directly at the shared entrance used by men. This arrangement reflects a disregard for privacy and cultural sensitivity, leading many women to avoid the facility altogether.

Additionally, the presence of only four washbasins is inadequate for the volume of users. Similar issues, such as a lack of gender segregation, poor sanitation, and insufficient privacy, were observed at the Leather Market and Victoria Mall.

Block 5: Jahangir Park, Empress Market, and Mochi Gali

The area encompassing Jahangir Park, Empress Market, and Mochi Gali was marked Block 5. In Mochi Gali, a well-used toilet facility is located at the Jamia Masjid at the end of the lane.

This is accessible from outside the masjid and includes 12 closed toilets and eight open toilets, all of which are for men and unsuitable for women due to privacy concerns. These facilities are charged per user and also face sanitation issues.

Jahangir Park, located in close proximity, has comparatively well-maintained toilet facilities that are accessible during park hours, from 10am to 10pm. The park has two entrances: one opening onto Zebunnisa Street and the other facing Empress Market.

Notably, the gate towards Empress Market remains closed to prevent users from Empress Market and Mochi Gali from accessing the park’s toilets. As a result, women from these areas must walk the full length of Mochi Gali, enter the park via Zebunnisa Street, and navigate through the park to reach the facilities.

While the toilets are clean, adequately sized, and inclusive, with separate male and female sections, wheelchair access, and sufficient basins, their restricted accessibility significantly undermines their function as a public amenity.

Empress Market itself lacks any dedicated toilet facilities for its users. Directly across from the market, on a footpath, there is an illegally constructed toilet complex intended for market-goers. This facility includes nine enclosed stalls and three open toilets, but its placement on a pedestrian footpath results in severe spatial congestion.

The presence of open stalls, combined with the absence of gender segregation, renders the facility largely unusable for women. Compounding these issues is the availability of only a single washbasin for all users. Despite its inadequate design and poor accessibility, the facility charges users per visit through a payment counter at the entrance.

Accessibility remains a critical concern for women in Empress Market and Mochi Gali, many of whom are compelled to rely on Jahangir Park as the only viable option for safe toilet use. Opening both entrances of the park would substantially improve access for these underserved populations and enhance the overall usability of existing infrastructure.

Restroom facilities at petrol pumps were also assessed, as these are common alternatives for the public. Some petrol pumps, particularly those near Empress Market, keep their toilets locked due to theft concerns, while others restrict use exclusively to staff.

A few stations, such as those near the provincial assembly, do provide facilities accessible to women; however, regular maintenance and oversight are required to ensure continued usability.

Across Saddar, the provision of toilet facilities remains grossly inadequate when measured against pedestrian footfall and the number of people who work in and rely on these markets daily.

Existing standards for public buildings typically allocate sanitation facilities in proportion to user volume, yet the findings of this study suggest that toilets are designed only to serve those in absolute desperation.

Sharing this research is intended as an appeal to citizens, developers, regulatory authorities, and property owners to reimagine public toilets as essential market-support infrastructure. A 21st-century city cannot claim to be functional or inclusive without adequate and accessible sanitation facilities for all.

A crisis that demands immediate sanitation reform

Needless to say, there is an urgent need for improvements in public toilet facilities across Saddar. The existing infrastructure, both within the blocks and at petrol pumps, fails to adequately serve the public, especially women and vulnerable groups.

Most public toilets suffer from unhygienic conditions, including contaminated water, damaged or inappropriate flooring, and flimsy structures. Important elements such as properly defined access points and legible signage are almost entirely absent.

Chronic neglect has also created serious safety hazards, including exposed and unsecured wiring that raises the risk of short circuits.

Internally, cramped circulation spaces, flawed layouts that compromise privacy, and the complete absence of waiting areas severely undermine functionality. These deficiencies are not merely design oversights but operational failures that demand immediate intervention to ensure safety, dignity, and usability.

Providing well-designed, easily identifiable convenience facilities is essential to creating humane urban environments.

International case studies demonstrate that effective management and maintenance are often achieved through clearly defined public-private partnerships, where private operators maintain facilities while supporting costs through attached services, commercial activity, or advertising.

In the same vein, the public sector must play a facilitative role by ensuring access to appropriate locations, utilities, and regulatory support. As a historic and commercial heart of the city, Saddar deserves public sanitation infrastructure that pays heed to the needs of its diverse and vibrant users. DAWN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK