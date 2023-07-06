A year later, Sri Lanka’s tentative economic recovery eludes the poor

COLOMBO – A year after angry Sri Lankans stormed the then president’s residence and forced his ouster during a meltdown of the economy, the island’s streets are calm, there are no serpentine queues at fuel stations and hours-long power cuts have ended.

The central bank expects the economy to resume growth this quarter after six quarters of contraction – faster than expected by many economists – while overseas remittances are surging and tourist numbers are rising.

While economists judge the country to be past the worst of the crisis, its problems are far from fixed.

Food, healthcare and house rental costs are high and still increasing, the poverty rate has doubled in the last year and is seen rising further, while negotiations to reorganise the government’s crippling debt burden face some uncertainty.

“Stability is somewhat there but what it means is no extreme shortages, no fuel queues, and no 13-hour power cuts,” said Ms Rehana Thowfeek, an economist at the Colombo-based Advocata Institute think-tank.

“Inflation is tapering off but compared with pre-crisis levels, the cost of living is very high and incomes have not kept up. The bulk of Sri Lanka’s poor people are daily wage earners, and they are among the hardest hit.”

Sri Lanka sank into a financial crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated tourism and remittances from citizens working abroad fell. The war in Ukraine pushed prices for imports, particularly fuel, sharply higher.

In March 2022, thousands took to the streets to vent their anger at lengthy power cuts and spiralling prices, and to call for the Rajapaksa family that had dominated the country’s politics for much of the last 20 years to leave power.

After weeks of protests and a steady worsening of the crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled overseas, formally stepping down on July 13, 2022. He was replaced as president by his prime minister, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe, who brought in reforms and negotiated a US$2.9 billion (S$3.9 billion) bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March.

While price increases are easing, prices are still high. Power costs, which jumped 65 per cent in February, remain difficult for low-income families to cope with despite a 14.2 per cent reduction in July.

The key inflation index was at 12 per cent in June and is expected to hit single digits in July after peaking at 70 per cent in September 2022 and following a rebasing in February 2023. But food, clothing, healthcare and housing costs remain elevated.

Food inflation hit a record high of 95 per cent in September 2022, and although it has come down, June’s reading of 4.1 per cent means prices are still rising. Clothing prices increased 44 per cent year on year in June, housing 26 per cent and medical costs 16 per cent.

Rising costs affect poverty, which nearly doubled to 25 per cent of the population in 2022 and could jump to 27.4 per cent in 2023, according to the World Bank. Last week, the multilateral lender to developing countries approved a US$700 million loan for Sri Lanka, including US$200 million for the poor.