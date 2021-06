BANGALORE - A small-time Punjab politician's frustration over a Covid-19 test update he received - without having gone for a swab - has exposed a massive scam in India involving at least 100,000 fake tests done at the Kumbh Mela religious gathering.

On April 22, Mr Vipan Mittal was at home in Faridkot when he received a text message that said: "Rapid Antigen sample collected." The message had his name and unique identity card number.