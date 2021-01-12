750 participants in Indian vaccine trial say they weren't informed they were test subjects

BANGALORE - At least 750 people in Bhopal city who were included in an ongoing trial of Covaxin, one of the two Covid-19 vaccine candidates approved in India, alleged that the hospital conducting the trial did not inform them that they were test subjects.

This allegation comes as India prepares to vaccinate 30 million front-line workers starting Saturday (Jan 16). Experts are raising questions about the lack of transparency, illegalities and poor data recording in India's ongoing Covid-19 vaccine trials.

On Jan 3, the Indian government authorised the use of Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech International.

Covaxin, which repurposes an inactivated Sars Cov-2 virus, has been approved for restricted emergency use, although its efficacy trial is not complete. The vaccine is being tested on 28,500 volunteers across India that began in late November.

In Bhopal, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the People's Medical College (PMC) recruited 1,700 people between Nov 28 and Dec 31. Of these, over 750 are from five poor neighbourhoods adjacent to the hospital.

In a video conference on Sunday (Jan 10), the test subjects said they were led to believe that they were getting vaccines as part of a government vaccination drive. They were paid 750 rupees (S$13.60) each for participating.

"A van with loudspeakers came announcing a free coronavirus vaccine. They did not tell us that this is a trial," said Mr Mohan Sahu, 57, a peanut vendor who got a dose on Dec 18. Though he put his thumbprint on the consent forms, he said he did not understand them fully.

Mr Ratanlal Gotiya, 68, a labourer, said he was given a booklet in which to note any adverse health effects. "My back and legs are aching after I got the shot. But I haven't recorded this because I can't read or write," he said. No one from the hospital called him either, he said.

Most of the residents are illiterate, poor daily wage workers. As paid work has been scarce during the pandemic, they said the 750 rupees, which PMC paid to participants to compensate for loss of wages and travel costs, was a substantial incentive.

PMC denies withholding information from trial participants.

"For illiterate subjects, we read out the consent form, counselled in English and Hindi for 30 minutes and only after that, we included them," said Dr SK Sadawarte, the dean of the medical college.

At least 200 test subjects were also victims of a 1984 gas leak from the Union Carbide (now Dow Chemical) chemical factory in the city. Gas leak victims continue to suffer grave neurological, respiratory and congenital disorders.

Social activist Rachna Dhingra, who works with victims of the gas leak, said: "These vulnerable people whose health is already compromised due to the poisonous gas are being given the Covaxin trial shots without their knowledge. Their health problems following the shots are not recorded and the PMC has also turned many away when they sought treatment."

PMC's vice-chancellor, Dr Rajesh Kapur, said gas leak victims need not be excluded as per government norms, but added: "Medically, they will tend to benefit more from this vaccine because their lungs might be compromised." A PMC newspaper advertisement too asserts that Covaxin would be "beneficial" for participants.

Dr Anant Bhan, a Bhopal-based physician and global bioethics researcher, criticised the assumption of a trial vaccine's benefits as unscientific, illegal and premature. "This is a false promise because they don't know yet if this intervention works. That's the whole reason the efficacy trial is being conducted," he said.

The Indian government approved Covaxin in an unprecedented "clinical trial mode", which means that people getting vaccinated would be like trial participants; they would have to give informed consent and be followed up on. Bharat Biotech's founder, Dr Krishna Ella, said it was unclear yet how this new data set will be considered for efficacy.

On Dec 30, a 42-year-old labourer who was a trial participant died in Bhopal, but Bharat Biotech said it was unconnected to the vaccine.

"The lack of adverse events was a crucial consideration for the approval of Covaxin. But the company hadn't mentioned the death during its Dec 31 presentation to the Expert Committee that authorised the use of Covaxin," said Ms Malini Aisola, co-convenor of the All India Drug Action Network, who is concerned about shortcuts in the vaccine approval process.

In a Jan 10 letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Bhopal-based organisations sought punishment for negligence and compensation for those affected.