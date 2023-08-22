6 Pakistan students among 8 stranded in mid-air after cable car wires snapped on their way to school

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army’s quick response force has been called to the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where six schoolchildren are among eight people stuck in a cable car after two of its wires snapped early morning on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Allai subdistrict of Battagram between 7am and 8am when six students and two locals, believed to be teachers, were heading to a school.

They got stuck at a height of approximately 900m when two wires of the cable car snapped, Allai chairman Mufti Gulamullah said, adding that the cable car was privately run by locals to cross the river as there were no roads or bridges in the area. State media gauged that the cable car was stuck at a height of around 300m.

Allai assistant commissioner Jawad Hussain told Dawn.com that the local administration along with the rescue teams were on the site and were trying to spread nets under the cable car. But due to the height and the hilly terrain, it was not possible for rescue officials to carry out a relief operation, he added.

A little before noon, nearly four hours after the children got stuck, television footage showed a Pakistan Army helicopter arriving at the site while local school teacher Zafar Iqbal confirmed the same to Geo News.

Talking to Geo News on his cell phone, Gulfaraz, one of the passengers stuck in the cable car, said a teenage student aboard has been unconscious for the past three hours due to a “heart issue”.

The 20-year-old said the students were between the ages of 10 and 15 years.

Gulfaraz urged the state authorities to take action keeping “human empathy and human life” in mind. He added: “People in our area are standing here and crying”.

When asked if the students had any food items with them, Gulfaraz replied they did not even have drinking water.

“Where will food items come from?,” he said, stressing they were in need of drinking water.

He added that his cell phone battery was low while others had a “simple mobile phone”.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed authorities to immediately rescue the trapped people, Radio Pakistan reported.

He further instructed that the “safety arrangements for all such chairlifts in the hilly areas” be ensured and ordered the immediate suspension of any chairlift in dilapidated condition which does not meet the safety standards, the report added.

Mr Iqbal said that at least 150 students take the hazardous journey to school by cable car every day due to the lack of road facilities in the area.

Separately, Battagram’s district police officer Sonia Shamroz highlighted the need for maintaining cable cars and chairlifts in the area because of their frequent use. DAWN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK