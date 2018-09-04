6 injured, many feared trapped after bridge collapsed in India

NEW DELHI (XINHUA, REUTERS) - At least six people were injured Tuesday (Sept 4) and many others are feared trapped under the debris after a portion of a bridge collapsed in Kolkata, officials said.

The overpass, known as Majerhat bridge, collapsed near the Majerhat railway station in the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal.

Following the incident, ambulances and disaster management response force personnel with heavy machinery rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work.

"So far six people have been rescued and admitted in hospital," Firhad Hakim, a minister in local government said, adding that "it was a 40-year-old bridge. Search operations are underway, he said

Eyewitnesses said several vehicles including a truck were trapped under the collapsed section of the bridge.

In March 2016, another bridge collapsed in the city, killing more than two dozen people.



This story is developing.

