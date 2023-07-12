6 dead in Nepal tourist helicopter crash

KATHMANDU - All six people aboard a tourist helicopter in Nepal were killed when it crashed soon after take-off in the Everest region on Tuesday, the aviation authorities said.

The Manang Air flight was heading for the capital Kathmandu from near Lukla, the gateway for climbing expeditions to the world’s highest peak, with five members of the same Mexican family and a Nepali pilot onboard.

The chopper lost contact eight minutes after taking off on Tuesday morning, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

“The six bodies have been recovered and brought to Kathmandu,” Mr Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager at the Tribhuvan International Airport, told AFP.

Two helicopters were deployed for search and rescue but could not land at the crash site because of the weather.

“The teams on the ground brought the bodies to the helicopters, which were able to land close by,” Mr Tiwari said.

Mr Lhakpa Sherpa, a local resident who joined search and rescue efforts, said the scene was “very scary”.

“It looks like the helicopter first collided with a tree and then slammed on the floor. It has caused a small hole in the ground,” he said.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “expressed grief” over the incident, his office said on Twitter.

The passengers were a mother, father and three children on holiday in the Himalayas, Mexico’s embassy in New Delhi said, expressing its “heartfelt condolences” to their relatives.

“It was a family of five people who were tourists,” ambassador Federico Salas told a Mexican television channel.

Poor air safety

Nepal has a booming private helicopter industry, flying tourists and goods to remote corners of the Himalayan nation where road access is limited or non-existent.

But the country is notorious for its poor air safety, and Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a string of aviation accidents.

One person was killed and four were injured in May when a helicopter crashed in eastern Nepal after dropping off goods for a hydroelectricity project.

Multiple helicopter accidents claimed more than a dozen lives during rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of Nepal’s devastating 2015 earthquake.