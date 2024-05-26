6 babies killed, several rescued after fire erupts at Delhi children’s hospital

At least six newborns died in a fire that broke out at a children’s hospital in Delhi, India, late on May 25, news website NDTV reported officials as saying.

The Delhi Fire Services told NDTV that it was alerted to a fire at a baby care centre in the Vivek Vihar area in East Delhi at 11.32pm. As many as 16 fire engines rushed to the site.

Officials said 12 newborns were rescued from the ground floor of the building, NDTV reported. They were taken to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital, according to The Times of India.

In a post on X, Indian news agency Asian News International quoted Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as saying that six of the newborns had suffocated, and one was in critical condition.

He added: “We will take such strict action that none of the officials commit such negligence in future. We are with the families who have lost their babies.”

A video of the incident posted on X by Asian News International shows a fire engine parked in front of a building and a siren can be heard wailing in the background.

Thick black smoke obscures part of the building but flames can be seen raging through the lower floors as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.