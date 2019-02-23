50 India tea plantation workers dead after drinking toxic liquor

NEW DELHI (DPA) - Fifty people have died after drinking illicit liquor in India's north-eastern state of Assam, officials said on Saturday (Feb 23).

The victims were mostly tea plantation workers in the Golaghat and Jorhat districts, who drank the tainted liquor on Thursday evening.

At least 22 people had died by Friday night.

"Twenty eight more deaths have been recorded in the region overnight, taking the toll to 50. Around 60 are still admitted in hospitals," said senior Golaghat official Dhiren Hazarika.

Most of the victims were workers from a tea plantation in Golaghat, Hazarika said. Some people had also died after consuming the liquor nearby Jorhat district, he added.

Initial investigations revealed that the drink contained methanol, which is fatal when consumed in large amounts.

The death toll could rise as several people were said to be in a serious condition. Several bootleggers were arrested.

The illegal liquor trade thrives in India because it is much cheaper than commercially produced alcohol. Methanol, a chemical used in antifreeze and wood spirits, is often found in such drinks.

Many deaths are reported from the consumption of moonshine in India.

Less than two weeks ago, more than 100 people died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after drinking tainted liquor.