5 injured in police station explosion in Bangladeshi capital

DHAKA (XINHUA) - An explosion rocked a police station in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Wednesday (July 29) morning, leaving five people injured including four policemen.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's deputy commissioner Walid Hossain told Xinhua news that the blast was caused by crude explosive seized from three terrorists who were arrested on Tuesday night.

The incident that happened at about 7am local time on Wednesday (9am Singapore time) triggered panic as the Pallabi Police Station is located in a busy locality in Dhaka.

"All those injured were rushed to a hospital, and we are investigating the incident," said Mr Hossain.

No further details were immediately available.