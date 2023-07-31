At least 4 killed in shooting on train in India

NEW DELHI – At least four people were killed when a police officer with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly opened fire inside a moving train in India’s south-western state of Maharashtra early on Monday morning, said official sources.

The shooting took place on the Jaipur Express train 12956 travelling from the western city of Jaipur towards the financial capital Mumbai, after it had crossed the Palghar railway station, nearly 96km from Mumbai.

Among the dead were an RPF staff member, a person who worked in the train’s pantry, and two passengers, said media reports. According to the BBC, RPF personnel are tasked with protecting railway passengers and property in India.

After the shooting, the assailant reportedly jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station in a bid to escape. He was later detained along with the automatic weapon which he had allegedly used in the attack.

Media reports named him as Constable Chetan Kumar, while the RPF staff who was killed was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena.

The Times of India, citing Western Railway sources, said the incident began just before 5.30am. It added that the constable shot his colleague and then held passengers at gunpoint.

RPF Inspector-General of Police Pravin Sinha said of the shooter, as quoted by India Today: “There was no such complaint of he being upset or anything else. He initially shot his senior ASI Tika Ram and then randomly fired upon people in the train.”

The India Today report added that the shooting took place at three places on the train. Two victims were killed in the B5 coach, one was killed in the pantry, while one was shot dead in the S6 coach.

The accused fired approximately 12 rounds, reportedly using an AKM, a modified version of the AK-47. XINHUA