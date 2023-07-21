4 in India held over viral video of naked women, may face death penalty

NEW DELHI - Indian police have arrested four men accused of parading two women naked in front of a mob in a north-eastern state where months of ethnic violence have left at least 120 dead.

The suspects were identified from a video clip of the incident in early May that went viral on social media on Wednesday, causing outrage across the country.

“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case,” the police in Manipur said on Twitter late on Thursday.

The video clip showed the women walking naked along a street, being jeered at and harassed by a mob in the state, where the authorities have imposed an Internet shutdown.

Manipur’s state government, led by the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the police took action when the video surfaced on social media more than two months after the incident.

A “thorough investigation” was under way, the state’s chief minister, Mr N. Biren Singh, tweeted.

“We will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment,” he added.