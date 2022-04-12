3 killed in cable car accident in India; 20 still stranded

NEW DELHI • A cable car accident at an Indian pilgrimage site killed at least three people and left dozens dangling in midair, officials said yesterday.

A rescue operation was under way using air force helicopters.

About 48 people were travelling along a steep incline leading up to the Trikut hills in Deoghar district of eastern Jharkhand state when three cars crashed into one another late on Sunday, leaving two women dead.

Ten other people were seriously injured in the accident.

Two tourists who jumped out of their cars last night in panic had serious injuries as well.

Following the collision, 12 cable cars became stuck on the line.

According to an official, the incident was caused by a technical snag, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The ropeway is managed by a private company, whose staff fled the spot after the accident.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two helicopters - an Mi-17 and an Mi-17 V5 - to facilitate rescue operations by members of the IAF Garud Commandos and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were also involved in the rescue operation.

The helicopters were used to winch stranded pilgrims out of the cars, while drones delivered food and water to others awaiting rescue.

Twenty-two people were rescued and at least 20 more were still waiting to be rescued 24 hours after the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"Efforts are being made by NDRF personnel and state rescue teams to bring the stranded people to safety.

"Experts are also being consulted," said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The government is closely watching the developments and is constantly sending in relief."

Family members of some of the people who are still stuck in the cable cars gathered at the site of the accident and expressed anger over the delay in rescue operations, The Hindu newspaper reported.

According to Jharkhand Tourism, Trikut Ropeway, which is situated close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple, is India's highest vertical ropeway and is popular with tourists and pilgrims visiting the shrine.

The ropeway is about 766m long, while the hill is 392m high.

The ropeway has 25 cable cars, each capable of seating four people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE