28 people dead, over 18,000 affected by dengue in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (XINHUA) - Twenty-eight people have died and over 18,000 were infected by the dengue virus across Sri Lanka in the first five months of this year, the country's Epidemiology Unit said on Thursday (June 6).

Till May 31, a total of 18,760 dengue cases were reported, with the highest number of cases reported from the Colombo district, with 4,066 cases, followed by Gampaha on the outskirts of Colombo with 2,480 cases and Jaffna in the north with 1,887 cases.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary functions.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school," epidemiologists said.

"Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal," epidemiologists added.

Last year, over 50 people died and over 48,000 were affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.