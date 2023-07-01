25 dead, 8 injured after bus catches fire in western India

MUMBAI - At least 25 people were killed and eight others injured after a bus caught fire overnight on an expressway in western India on Saturday, police said.

The bus was travelling to the city of Pune when it hit a pole and overturned after midnight, causing its diesel tank to catch fire, senior police officer Mr Baburao Mahamuni told AFP.

“There were about 30 to 35 people in the bus. Twenty-five people have died and eight others are injured,” he said.

The injured, including the bus driver, have been admitted to a hospital near the site of the crash in Maharashtra state, about 400km east of India’s financial capital Mumbai.

The police said they had launched an inquiry into the crash.

“The priority at this moment is to identify the bodies and hand them over to their family members,” local media quoted police superintendent Sunil Kadasane as saying.

Images showed the bus engulfed in flames and later the charred remains of the vehicle overturned on the highway.

Three children were among the dead, a police officer told reporters.

“Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he felt “deep grief” over the accident and pledged compensation of 500,000 rupees (S$8,240) to the families of those killed.

Accidents are common on India’s vast network of roads, which are poorly maintained and notoriously dangerous.

The main causes are excessive speed, not wearing helmets – sales of two-wheelers far outstrip those of cars – and not using seatbelts.