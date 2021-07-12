20 years of war

Nov 26, 2006: US soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, practise boxing techniques at Firebase Wilderness, a joint US-Afghan outpost, in Paktia province. Nov 11, 2009: A US Army soldier and an Afghan National Army soldier race to get out of the way of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter landing in hostile territory in the Spira mountains in Khost province. May 2, 2011: A US marine watches a news bulletin announcing the death of Osama bin Laden, at Camp Dwyer in Helmand province. Dec 14, 2001: Multiple explosions rock Al-Qaeda positions in the mountains of Tora Bora following an attack by American warplanes. Oct 13, 2012: US solders operating under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation-sponsored International Security Assistance Force protecting a wounded comrade from dust and smoke flares after an improvised explosive device blast during a patrol near Baraki Barak base in Logar Province.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Launched in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the war in Afghanistan has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans, along with around 2,400 US soldiers, and seen trillions of dollars squandered in what has largely been deemed a failed nation-building project.

Although the Taleban fell within a matter of weeks after the United States unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign and incited tribal uprisings, the conflict festered. What began as a mission to dismantle Al-Qaeda's training camps in Afghanistan evolved over the years into a full-scale war, triggering an insurgency that Washington's enormous military firepower was unable to quell.

But with the US military presence effectively gone, Afghanistan faces a very uncertain future. An increasingly confident Taleban appears set to attempt a military takeover, with another round of internecine civil war looming.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2021, with the headline '20 years of war'.
