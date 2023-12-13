2 men barge into India’s Parliament in security breach on anniversary of deadly attack

NEW DELHI – Two men entered the Lower House of India’s Parliament on Dec 13 and opened canisters that emitted yellow smoke, in a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of a deadly attack on the complex.

CNN News 18 showed one of the two men wearing a black jacket jump from the visitors’ area into the lawmakers’ seating area, climbing over tables of lawmakers.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that the two men were seated in the visitors’ gallery when they began jumping from desk to desk and then releasing the contents of the canisters they hid in their shoes.

Member of Parliament Karti Chidambaram said the smoke coming from the canisters could have been “poisonous”

“One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker’s chair,” he said.

Other lawmakers present said they heard the two men chanting “tana shahi nahi chaelgi” (dictatorship won’t be accepted), the Indian Express reported.

The two men were taken into custody.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in Parliament at the time.

“On this day, India’s Parliament has been attacked again,” lawmaker Karti Chidambaram told reporters outside Parliament.

More than a dozen people, including five gunmen, were killed in an attack on India’s Parliament complex in 2001, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based militants. REUTERS