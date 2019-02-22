17 tea garden workers dead after drinking toxic liquor in India

NEW DELHI (DPA) - At least 17 tea plantation workers have died after drinking contaminated moonshine in India's northeastern state of Assam, officials said on Friday (Feb 22).

The victims had consumed the liquor at the plantation in the state's Golaghat district on Thursday evening, regional police chief Pushpraj Singh said.

"The victims include 12 women and five men. The toxic alcohol appears to contain methanol, which is fatal when consumed in large amounts," senior district official Dhiren Hazarika said.

Four among the 18 others taken to hospital were in a "serious condition" and the death toll could rise, police said.

The illegal liquor trade thrives in India because it is much cheaper than commercially produced alcohol.

Unregulated liquor often contains high levels of methanol, a poisonous chemical used in anti-freeze and wood spirits.

Authorities were carrying out raids at various locations in the area to determine where the tainted liquor was produced and how it was distributed.

Many deaths are reported from the consumption of moonshine in India.

Less than two weeks ago, more than 100 people died in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after drinking tainted liquor.