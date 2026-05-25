Straitstimes.com header logo

17 dead, 10 injured in Pakistan as van hits parked bus

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

PESHAWAR, Pakistan – At least 17 people were killed and 10 injured in a road accident on May 25 in north-west Pakistan, officials said.

The crash occurred when a passenger bus travelling from Swat to Peshawar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province developed a mechanical fault and stopped on the roadside.

Passengers had stepped out of the vehicle and were waiting nearby when a van lost control and ploughed into the crowd and the parked bus.

“At least 17 people have been killed and more than 10 injured,” Mr Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a rescue official told AFP, adding that three of the injured were in critical condition.

Dr Muhammad Ali, a doctor at a local hospital receiving the victims, also confirmed the death toll.

Many of the passengers were travelling home ahead of Eid, one of the most important religious festivals in the Muslim calendar.

Road accidents remain common in Pakistan due to weak enforcement of traffic laws, speeding, poor road safety standards and reckless driving. AFP

More on this topic
At least 24 killed in Pakistan train blast claimed by separatist militants
At least 8 dead, over 30 injured in train collision that sparked bus fire in Bangkok
See more on

Pakistan

Accidents - traffic

Accidents

Road safety

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.