15 killed, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train crash

DHAKA – At least 15 people have been killed with 100 others injured in Bangladesh after two trains collided on Monday, with officials saying they fear the death toll will rise.

The crash in the eastern city of Bhairab saw a freight train smash into a passenger train travelling in the opposite direction, derailing two passenger carriages, officials said.

“We have recovered 15 bodies. Many are injured,” Mr Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab, which lies around 60km north-east of the capital Dhaka, told AFP.

“The death toll will rise,” he said, with rescuers reporting they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches.

At least 100 people were injured, he added.

The accident, which took place around 4pm, occurred when one train entered the same line as the other, Mr Rahman said.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling, negligence, old tracks or other rundown infrastructure. AFP

