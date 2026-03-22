12 killed in Bangladesh as train hits bus at unmanned crossing

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At least 12 people were killed after a mail train hit a bus at a level crossing in Cumilla, Bangladesh, early on March 22.

CUMILLA, Bangladesh - At least 12 people were killed after a mail train hit a bus at a level crossing in Cumilla, Bangladesh, early on March 22.

Several others were injured in the incident, which occurred around 2.45am local time (4.45am Singapore time) at the Paduar Bazar level crossing in Cumilla Sadar Dakshin upazila.

The train dragged the “Mamun Special” (Mamun Paribahan) bus for nearly half a kilometre north to the Jangalya-Kachua area, according to police and local witnesses.

Authorities said no gateman was present at the crossing at the time of the accident.

At least 12 people were killed after a mail train hit a bus at a level crossing in Cumilla, Bangladesh, early on March 22, 2026. PHOTO: THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) outpost under Cumilla Sadar South Police Station confirmed the incident. He said five people died on the spot.

Hospital sources later confirmed that the death toll rose to 12, including seven men, three women, and two children.

Initially, 18 injured passengers were taken to a hospital, of whom eight remain admitted.

As of 8.15am local time, the train was still standing at the accident spot with the mangled bus stuck to its front.

At least 12 people were killed after a mail train hit a bus at a level crossing in Cumilla, Bangladesh, early on March 22, 2026. PHOTO: THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Police, highway police, and fire service personnel rescued the injured passengers and took them to hospital.

Bangladesh Railway has formed two investigation committees - one divisional and one regional - to investigate the incident, confirmed the general manager of the eastern zone.

Meanwhile, two gatemen, Mehdi Hasan and Helal Uddin, of the Paduar Bazar crossing have been suspended.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Chapainawabganj to Lakshmipur.

Rail communication between Chattogram and Cumilla Railway Station has been suspended since the incident, with no rescue train reaching the site yet. THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK