11 labourers killed in bomb attack in Pakistan: Official

ISLAMABAD – Eleven labourers were killed in a bomb blast in north-western Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, a local government official said on Sunday.

The device exploded after it was attached to the vehicle they were travelling in on Saturday evening, Mr Rehman Gul Khattak, the senior government official for North Waziristan, said.

“The labourers were working at an under construction post for the Pakistan army,” he added.

A senior police official in the area confirmed the bomb blast and the number of casualties to AFP.

“Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent labourers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected,” caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.