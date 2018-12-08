11 killed, 19 injured after bus falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, INDIA (XINHUA) - At least 11 people were killed and 19 others injured on Saturday (Dec 8) after a bus carrying them skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a gorge in Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place at Plera, in Mandi Tehsil of Poonch district, about 210km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir.

"Today, in the morning, at about 9.15am, a bus on its way from Loran to Poonch town rolled down into a gorge at Plera," an official at the police control room in Poonch told Xinhua.

"In the accident, 11 passengers died on the spot, while 19 were injured, of whom five are critical."

According to police, the bus was carrying local passengers.

Police officials have registered a case and ordered investigations to ascertain the reason for the deadly accident.

Eyewitnesses said the wreckage of the bus was lying scattered in the gorge and dozens of people had assembled at the spot.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to overloading, the poor condition of roads and reckless driving.

Officials said an average of over 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.