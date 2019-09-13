11 Hindu worshippers drown in India boat accident

NEW DELHI (DPA) - At least 11 Hindu devotees drowned when two boats capsized in a lake in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh on Friday (Sept 13), officials said.

The boats carrying 17 people overturned in a lake in state capital Bhopal during a ceremony to immerse an idol of the elephant god Ganesha in an annual ritual.

"Six people were rescued or swam to safety. All the victims were men," senior administrative official Tarun Kumar Pithode said by phone from the scene of the accident.

According to witnesses, after the first boat capsized, some passengers tried to jump into the other boat nearby, causing it also to lose its balance and overturn, Mr Pithode added.

Hindus across India are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a major 10-day festival, which ends with the immersion of Ganesh idols in ponds, lakes and the sea.

Police have arrested two boat operators, charging them with causing death due to negligence.

Authorities ordered a judicial inquiry to determine how the accident occurred and look into allegations that the operators had not provided life jackets to passengers.

Every year, scores of people drown in boat tragedies across India, which are mostly blamed on overcrowding, poor maintenance of vessels and lax safety rules.