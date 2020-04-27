WORLD

1 India slow to restart

Even though the Indian government has allowed economic activities to resume in industrial zones, little activity is taking place. India has been in lockdown due to the coronavirus for over a month, bringing the economy to a grinding halt.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 No cases in Wuhan hospitals

The Chinese city of Wuhan no longer has any remaining cases of Covid-19 in its hospitals. The coronavirus is believed to have originated last December in a wet market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, before spreading globally.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Racism spreading with virus

The spread of the coronavirus has been accompanied by racist and xenophobic incidents around the world. Those targeted have been from minority communities, notably ethnic Asians in Western countries and elsewhere, as well as migrant workers in Asian countries.

WORLD

4 New Yorkers ingest cleaners

The Poison Control Centre in New York City has seen a spike in the number of people ingesting household cleaners after United States President Donald Trump raised the possibility of using disinfectant inside people's bodies to fight the coronavirus.

OPINION

5 Slippery stand-off in oil war

Politics as much as economics will determine the outcome of the tussle involving the Saudis, Russians and Americans over the price of crude in a world awash with the "black gold", says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

HOME

6 Muis rebuts corruption claim

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has rebutted allegations by a foreign news site that its halal certification process is corrupt, saying that it places utmost priority in ensuring the integrity of its system. The article by Hong Kong-based Asia Sentinel alleged that the council shows "favouritism" in its recognition of foreign halal certification bodies.



ST FILE PHOTO



HOME

7 Free meals for the needy

Food firm TiffinLabs, co-founded by billionaire Kishin R.K. (above), has set up a charitable foundation to give free meals to the needy during the Covid-19 crisis. The TiffinLabs Food is Love Foundation has partnered charity Free Food For All to distribute, as a start, 20,000 restaurant-quality meals.

BUSINESS

8 Working overseas remotely

Some Singaporeans based overseas for their jobs have chosen to return and work remotely here due to concerns over the coronavirus situation in their foreign postings. Those who are employees of overseas companies will not have to pay tax on their income for their stay here until Sept 30, subject to requirements.

SPORT

9 Sports bodies delay AGMs

Some sports associations are postponing their annual general meetings (AGMs) to get round the coronavirus curbs, while others may take it online. For the latter, some considerations include finding a trusted online voting system for their elections that can support documents and graphics.

LIFE

10 Gratitude in time of anxiety

Gratitude has emerged as the most significant - or at any rate, the most commonly studied - trait in positive psychology, writes columnist Michael Wee. One thing about gratitude is that it is easy to translate into a healthcare intervention: Think of gratitude lists, diaries, letters or phone calls. But does practising gratitude help to boost mental health?

