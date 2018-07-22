1 dead as scaffolding of under-construction building collapses in Chennai

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - At least one person died and nearly 28 injured when the scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed on the labourers working at the construction site in India's southern city of Chennai on Saturday (July 21) night.

According to an English daily "The Hindu," all those trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure were rescued. Three of them suffered head injuries, one of whom died, while the rest had minor injuries.

Those who had simple injuries were admitted in nearby hospitals and discharged after medical aid.

There were around 50 workers at the construction site when the incident occurred in the city's Taramani area, said the report.