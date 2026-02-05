Straitstimes.com header logo

South Africa's trade minister heads to China, seeking duty-free export access

FILE PHOTO: South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, speaks during a press conference, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/ File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 5 - South Africa's trade minister Parks Tau will travel to China from Thursday to Saturday to sign the China–Africa Economic Partnership Agreement, which will see South African exports gain duty-free access to the Chinese market, Tau's office said.

South Africa is seeking to boost exports amid a tariff row with the United States, its second-largest bilateral trading partner after China.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African exports to the U.S. in August, the highest rate in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Tau's trip to China "comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth," his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Tau will also meet Chinese companies interested in investing in South Africa on his visit. REUTERS

