Some workers at SK Hynix chip plant in South Korea exposed to gas leak, Yonhap says

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SEOUL, June 1 - A semiconductor factory operated by SK Hynix suffered a fluorine gas leak on Monday, affecting some workers at the facility in South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a fire official.

The gas leak happened after a fire broke out, the official said, adding that the blaze has been contained.

Yonhap had reported earlier that seven workers had been sent to a clinic inside the factory.

SK Hynix said in a statement that the fire was quickly brought under control and authorities had been notified.

The company said the plant in Cheongju continued to operate and it was investigating the cause of the incident in cooperation with authorities. REUTERS