Some oil loading operations suspended after fire in UAE's Fujairah, sources say

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DUBAI, March 14 - Some oil loading operations have been suspended in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub, industry and trade sources said, after a fire broke out there on Saturday.

The fire occurred after debris fell during the interception of a drone, but no injuries were reported, the emirate's media office said.

Civil defence forces are handling the incident to contain the fire, it added.

Authorities did not provide any information about the reported suspension of operations.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that some oil-loading operations in the port of Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, had been suspended after a drone attack and fire.

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, ADNOC shut its Ruwais refinery in response to a fire at a facility within the complex following a drone strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said, in further disruption of energy infrastructure due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. REUTERS