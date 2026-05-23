Some of China's deadliest coal mine accidents

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Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, May 23 - A gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in China's northern Shanxi province late on Friday killed at least 90 people, making it China's worst coal mine disaster in over 16 years.

Here is a timeline of major coal mining disasters in China:

1950

• A mine accident at the Yiluo Mine in Henan province killed at least 174 people.

1960

• A methane explosion at the Laobaidong Coal Mine in Shanxi province killed 684 people.

1991

• A gas explosion at the Sanjiao River coal mine in Shanxi province killed 147 people.

2000

• A gas explosion at the Muchonggou Coal Mine in Guizhou province, killed 162 people.

2004

• A gas explosion at the Daping Coal Mine in Xinmi, Henan province, killed 148 people.

• A gas explosion at the Chenjiashan Coal Mine in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, killed 166 people.

2005

• A gas explosion at the Sunjiawan colliery of state-owned Fuxin Coal Industry Group in Liaoning province killed 214 people.

• A flood at the Daxing Mine in Guangdong province killed 123 people.

• An explosion at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province, killed around 170 people.

2007

• Heavy rains flooded two mines in Shandong province, killing 181 people.

2009

• A gas explosion at the Xinxing Mine in Heilongjiang province killed 108 people.

2026

• A gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine in Shanxi province killed at least 90 miners, making it China's deadliest coal mine disaster since 2009. REUTERS