Some 50 hurt in fire at car parts factory in South Korea, Yonhap says

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SEOUL, March 20 - A fire at a car parts factory in the South Korean city of Daejeon has injured 50 people, 35 of them seriously, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The National Fire Agency called for a national mobilisation to tackle the blaze in Daejeon, about 160 km (99.42 miles) south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap reported.

The agency said it was concerned the number of injuries could rise.

About 240 personnel were deployed to fight the fire, according to Yonhap.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered that the top priority should be saving human lives, Yonhap cited him as saying.

A spokesperson for the National Fire Agency could not be immediately reached by phone for comment. REUTERS