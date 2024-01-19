Social trends that will take off in Japan in 2024

One manifestation of that is the increasing number of schools in both cities and rural parts that allow genderless uniforms, including for boys who want to wear skirts to schools.

In this episode, ST’s foreign editor Li Xueying chats with Japan correspondent Walter Sim - who has been based in the country for eight years - about what other social changes and trends he sees will take place in 2024.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:05 What is behind the trend of genderless uniforms and what kind of reactions do schoolboys get when they wear skirts?

6:35 Japan is in a period of social change, but these are not yet translated into policy change

9:48 Subverting ideas about Japanese food: Cricket yakitori and ramen now on the menu

12:51 Three trends that will take off in 2024

Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Follow Letter From The Bureau Podcast every first Friday of the month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x

Read Walter Sim’s articles: https://str.sg/wHY2

Read ST’s Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!