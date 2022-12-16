Social media not so social: Statesman contributor

NEW DELHI - It is perhaps not a coincidence that just about the time when the cryptocurrency has lost its sheen and been laid bare for what it really is, that is a worthless object, social media is also gasping for breath. Both rose to dizzying heights so abruptly that their fall does not surprise many.

Both were similar in their lack of any credible basis, and both bypassed accountability and vigilance with enviable ease.

Now their miseries are mirroring each other perfectly. FTX, founded in 2019, was one of the world’s largest trading platforms for cryptocurrencies valued at more than US$30 billion earlier this year.

All that changed in a span of just two weeks in November.

As news about customers’ funds being transferred to a related asset-trading firm called Alameda Research broke, panicked investors rushed to withdraw their funds from FTX.

The company went bust with its share price falling from US$24 (S$32.55) to less than US$4 within a week and it filed for bankruptcy.

All real assets like real estate or gold or bonds or shares have some intrinsic value determined by the market, based on which they are traded.

A national currency, known as fiat currency, though not backed by an underlying asset like gold earlier, is backed by sovereign guarantee.

But cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and thousands of other “alt-coins” and “meme-coins” have no such intrinsic value which made them ideal for speculators to sell to someone else holding out the promise of fabulous returns.

In that ethereal, unregulated world of cryptocurrency sustained only by the limitless greed of a few people to grow rich overnight, dreams were traded at unbelievable prices. Now millions have lost their life’s savings and their dreams lie shattered.

The total market cap on cryptocurrencies now stands at US$820 billion, less than 70 per cent of its peak a year ago. Even before this implosion, the “value” of cryptocurrencies had dropped from a peak of US$3 trillion to US$1 trillion.

On May 11 this year, shares in another cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase had plunged and the next day yet another cryptocurrency called Terra which had a market capitalisation of US$18.7 billion a week earlier, crashed.

Terra claimed itself as a “stablecoin”, something that is pegged to a real-life asset like dollar through treasury bills or bank FDs.

Tokens issued against such real assets could be redeemed through the exchanges. Fear set in after Terra’s collapse, and fear being the essence of the crisis, triggered widespread sell-off.

Within 24 hours, US$200bn had been wiped off the value of crypto assets. On May 12, bitcoin traded at around US$29,000, just 40 per cent of its all-time peak in November; ether also lost by a similar amount.