Six-year-old boy found dead in washing machine in Ipoh

IPOH - A six-year-old boy was found dead in a top-loading washing machine at a house in Kampung Sungai Tapah Tambahan in Manjoi.

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Yahaya Hassan said the boy’s grandmother had found him unconscious in the machine on Monday at about 9.30am.

“The boy was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in an ambulance but (he) was pronounced dead while being resuscitated at about 11am,” he said in a statement. “We received a call from the hospital at about 11.45am.”

“We believed the victim may have climbed onto the washing machine and fell into it when it was still running,” he added.

AC Yahaya said a post-mortem was conducted at the hospital forensics unit and it found that the victim’s death was due to a blunt trauma to the head.

“The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act,” he said, adding that the victim was autistic.

“The police would like to advise and remind the people, especially parents or guardians, to not let any child under their care to be left without adequate supervision to prevent untoward tragedies,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK