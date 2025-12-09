Six Pakistani soldiers killed in militant attack, sources say

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

PESHAWAR, Pakistan Dec 9 - Militants stormed a security checkpoint in Pakistan's northwest near the Afghan border, killing six soldiers, three police and security sources ‍said ​on Tuesday.

The attack in the former tribal district ‍of Kurram comes as Pakistan and Afghanistan struggle to maintain a fragile truce ​after border ​clashes killed dozens in October, their worst fighting since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

Islamabad has blamed a surge in ‍violence in Pakistan on militants who use Afghan soil to plan their ​attacks on security forces across ⁠the border. Kabul has denied the charges, saying Pakistan's security is an internal problem.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which the sources said took place between ​Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Kabul and Islamabad, once longtime allies, have engaged in intermittent ‌border skirmishes since October, including heavy ​firing on Friday that killed at least five people.

Three rounds of peace talks hosted by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Their mountainous border regions are home to Islamist militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, who have waged a ‍war against the state for nearly 20 years.

The TTP adheres to ​a strict interpretation of Islamic law akin to their counterparts in Kabul, although the ​Afghan Taliban maintains that they do not share ‌an operational relationship with the group. REUTERS