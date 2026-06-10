Six men found dead after abduction in India's Manipur, police says

People gather during a protest to demand the release of six Naga men, who according to demonstrators are held by suspected Kuki militants in Kangpokpi district, in Imphal, Manipur, India, May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

GUWAHATI, India, June 10 - Six men from the Naga community in India's northeastern Manipur state have died after they were believed to have been taken hostage by an armed group nearly a month ago, state police said on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions between two predominantly Christian tribes in the state.

• The men, who were from the Christian Naga community, are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, Manipur Police said in a post on X.

• They were found after more than 24 hours of search operations by police, involving 450 personnel and sniffer dogs, the X post by Manipur police said.

• Clashes first broke out in May 2023 between Manipur's dominant, mostly Hindu Meitei community and the mainly Christian Kuki tribes over economic benefits and job quotas.

• However, in February, the state's Naga community, the third ethnic group in Manipur, also became embroiled in the unrest after a Naga man was allegedly assaulted by Kuki men.

• About 260 people have been killed and more than 60,000 displaced since the unrest began. REUTERS