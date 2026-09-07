Six killed in Delhi building collapse, rescuers search through rubble

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NEW DELHI, Sept 7 - At least six people were killed and several others injured after a building housing students in India's capital Delhi, collapsed, the city-state's chief minister said on Monday, as rescuers searched for anyone still trapped in the debris.

• The building, located in the southern part of the city near colleges and universities, had a basement and five upper floors and was being used to house students, local media reported.

• "It is certain that there was water in the building's basement, and due to accumulation of water, due to ongoing repair work, the old building collapsed," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told reporters.

• Visuals after the collapse on Sunday showed heaps of bricks and broken concrete pillars at the site, with police, rescuers and locals searching for trapped survivors.

• Six people, who were taken to a nearby hospital after being rescued alive, were stable, Gupta said.

• Police were searching for the owner of the building, television channels reported.

• Building collapses occur frequently in India, especially in crowded urban neighbourhoods where unauthorised construction is widespread and law enforcement is weak. REUTERS