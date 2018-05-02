Singaporean crashes Mario go-kart in Tokyo: Report

A Singaporean woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after crashing a MariCar go-kart in Tokyo, TV Asahi news reported.

The incident occurred in Tokyo's Roppongi district at around 7.30pm on Monday (April 30), the news channel said in a report that same day.

The woman is believed to have lost control and mounted the kerb.

She suffered minor injuries and no one else was injured in the accident, TV Asahi said.

Go-karts in the style of Mario Kart, a video game, are popular. Go-karters wheeling around busy streets dressed up as Super Mario and other Nintendo characters are commonly seen in parts of Tokyo.

In February this year, Japanese police released data indicating that 50 accidents involving go-karts had occurred in Tokyo over a 11-month period, the Japan Times reported in March.

Foreign drivers, or 43 of the 50 drivers involved, were involved in 86 per cent of the crashes which took place between March 27, 2017, and Feb 27, 2018.

Japanese authorities had introduced a new rule in December last year, asking go-karters to buckle up.

The move came after a series of accidents involving the vehicles.