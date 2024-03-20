Singapore, Zhejiang reaffirm ties during Senior Minister Teo’s visit

HANGZHOU – Singapore hopes to work with China’s eastern coastal province of Zhejiang and its businesses for mutual benefit, including in new areas such as the digital economy, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean in the provincial capital of Hangzhou on March 20.

Speaking at a meeting with Zhejiang Party Secretary Yi Lianhong while on a six-day official visit to China, Mr Teo said that Singapore’s cooperation with Zhejiang – the birthplace of tech giant Alibaba – had moved from traditional areas into new ones such as pharmaceuticals.

The Singapore-Zhejiang Economic and Trade Council, the main bilateral collaboration platform comprising government and private-sector representatives from both sides, in 2023 announced a new work group to drive cooperation in the digital economy.

“Zhejiang has some of the most dynamic digital companies in the world, and we hope to see how we can partner together with those companies and with Zhejiang as well,” Mr Teo said.

He also expressed the hope that Zhejiang companies, many of which were looking to explore new markets abroad, would find Singapore to be a useful springboard for such ventures.

Affirming the strength of bilateral relations, Mr Yi said there were 1,774 Singapore companies in Zhejiang and 491 Zhejiang businesses in the Republic as at end-2023.

Singapore and Zhejiang should tap their strengths to explore new growth areas, and deepen cooperation in areas such as education, science and tech innovation, he added.