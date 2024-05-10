Singapore’s stakes in India’s election - Will polls bring a surprise?

In this episode, Ravi speaks with the political scientist Associate Professor Iqbal Singh Sevea, director of the Institute of South Asian Studies, a think-tank under the National University of Singapore.

They discuss the ongoing Indian election marked by a dip in voter turnout, the competing narratives, the improving national profile of Mr Rahul Gandhi, chances of a decisive victory for Mr Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

They also look at the need to heal wounds the election has opened in the national fabric.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:10 Continuity vs high unemployment and inflation

8:09 Singapore’s stakes in the Indian election

15:01 Why it is not a ‘wave’ election this time

16:08 A new Rahul Gandhi?

20:38 Why women voters are key

24:01 Could polls spring a surprise?

27:25 Can India heal its wounds after the polls

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg) and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

---

