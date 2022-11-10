Singapore, Indonesia reaffirm priorities to promote economic recovery, human capital development

PHNOM PENH - The leaders of Singapore and Indonesia have reaffirmed their shared priorities in promoting economic recovery and human capital development.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s press secretary, Ms Chang Li Lin, said on Thursday that PM Lee and Indonesian President Joko Widodo met on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st Asean Summits in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

During the meeting, both leaders also reaffirmed the progress made in bilateral sustainability initiatives.

“They also discussed regional developments, including Asean’s next steps in response to the developments in Myanmar,” said Ms Chang.

PM Lee and Mr Widodo have worked closely together bilaterally and in Asean for many years now, and have built up a good personal relationship, she said.

Indonesia is hosting the Group of 20 (G-20) summit next week in Bali, and Ms Chang said that PM Lee looks forward to contributing to the discussions.

She added that he also conveyed Singapore’s support for Indonesia’s upcoming Asean chairmanship in 2023, and to working closely with Indonesia on realising their chairmanship objectives.

Indonesia will take over the bloc’s chairmanship from Cambodia at the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st Asean Summits and related meetings.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Widodo had said that his country wants to contribute to building a strong Asean that can face increasingly complex future challenges.

In a statement from the Indonesia’s Bureau of Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat issued after Mr Widodo met leaders and representatives from Asean parliaments, he called on member states to work together to strengthen the unity and centrality of Asean.

Asean centrality is a concept that refers to the regional grouping being in the driver’s seat and shaping key decisions affecting South-east Asia, instead of having the region’s fortunes determined by external parties.