Singapore, China build on decades of trust to deepen ties, says DPM Gan

DPM Gan Kim Yong said Singapore and China may have different priorities, but both countries continue to find areas of common interest.

Singapore and China’s cooperation is built on the trust and understanding developed over 35 years of diplomatic ties, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said, describing the partnership as one that continues to evolve by identifying shared interests despite differing priorities.

“It’s this whole journey of working together, growing together, developing together, and building trust and understanding with each other, generation after generation, that has culminated in today’s collaboration,” he told Singapore media on Dec 15 after holding top-level annual talks with his Chinese counterpart, Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, in Chongqing.

“At the end of the day, we are two different countries. Our priorities, interests and focus differ, but we continue to find areas of common interest and are able to work together for the mutual benefit of our businesses and our people,” DPM Gan said.

The meetings comprised those for the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) and the three Joint Steering Councils overseeing the government-to-government projects of the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City, and the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

Underscoring the growing breadth and depth of bilateral ties, a record 27 deals were announced at the meetings, promising tangible benefits for people on both sides.

For instance, Singapore tourists can look forward to using digital renminbi to make payments more conveniently in China, reducing their reliance on cash and avoiding surcharges on international credit cards.

Chinese firms listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges can seek secondary listings in Singapore, giving them access to international capital for their regional expansion.

Cooperation goes beyond finance and economics.

Singapore will be able to import meat products from more Chinese provinces, from the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang to Hunan in central China, broadening the diversity of food choices available to Singaporeans.

Singapore will also tap China’s agricultural expertise to learn how to better grow leafy vegetables indoors.

The meetings also opened the doors for Singapore’s martial arts practitioners to train with China’s Wushu Association, and for an art exhibition by Chinese painter and social activist He Xiangning to be brought to Singapore, following an exhibition of works by Singaporean painter Georgette Chen in Shenzhen.

This wide-ranging collaboration “truly reflects the All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” between both countries, DPM Gan said, using the official description for the relationship that was upgraded in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang (next to him), with Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and Chongqing Party Secretary Yuan Jiajun, witnessing the virtual launch of two trains from Yuzui Terminal South Yard to Central Asia and South-east Asia. PHOTO: MDDI

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo cited a specific example of both countries collaborating on artificial intelligence through a digital policy dialogue.

“Both countries see this mega trend as being very important in terms of reshaping our economies as well as our societies, and we are both looking at how we can make full use of the technology to uplift our peoples, while strengthening the guard rails around it,” she told Singapore media.

Asked how Singapore positions itself towards China as the United States withdraws from the region, DPM Gan said: “Despite the contestation between China and the US, we do want to do business with China, while continuing to do business with the US.”

DPM Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, plays a key role in Singapore’s ties with both China and the US, in his capacity as the co-chair of JCBC and also as the “task force man” leading the city-state’s tariff negotiations with Washington.

He has wrapped up his one-day meeting in Chongqing.